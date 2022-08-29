Advertisement
Manzoor Hussain Junior, Legendry Olympian passes away

Articles
  • Pakistan’s unbelievable Olympian.
  • Manzoor Hussain Junior has died in.
  • Lahore because of a coronary episode.
Manzoor Hussain Junior was moved to the emergency clinic, recently, after his medical issue disintegrated.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President, Brig. (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and General Secretary, Haider Hussain, gave their sympathies after Maznoor’s passing.

The 63-year-old was at present filling in as the executive of the PHF Selection Committee.

The striker showed up for Pakistan, where he indented up 86 objectives.

He was likewise given the Pride of Performance Award in 1984 by the Pakistan Government.

