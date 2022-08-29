Manzoor Hussain Junior, Legendry Olympian passes away

Pakistan’s unbelievable Olympian.

Manzoor Hussain Junior has died in.

Lahore because of a coronary episode.

Manzoor Hussain Junior was moved to the emergency clinic, recently, after his medical issue disintegrated.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President, Brig. (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and General Secretary, Haider Hussain, gave their sympathies after Maznoor’s passing.

The shining star of Pak Hockey, the legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. has passed away.

PHF President Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar & Sec. Gen. Haider Hussain has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chairman Selection Committee & hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Jr. pic.twitter.com/gu21Ef0zmZ — Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) August 29, 2022

The 63-year-old was at present filling in as the executive of the PHF Selection Committee.

The striker showed up for Pakistan, where he indented up 86 objectives.

He was likewise given the Pride of Performance Award in 1984 by the Pakistan Government.

