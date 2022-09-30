Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3
England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3

England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3

Articles
Advertisement
England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3

England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3

Advertisement
  • England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) Match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
  • Visitors reached their target of 170 runs in 14.3 overs. Phil Salt hit 87 runs in just 41 balls, including 13 boundaries and four maximums.

LAHORE: Phil Salt wreaked chaos as England defeated Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) match, which took place on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England won the match by eight wickets and tied the series at 3-3.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, England decided to put Pakistan in to bat first. Salt’s scorching performance helped the visitors reach their objective of 170 runs in a mere 14.3 overs, which Pakistan had set as their aim on the scoreboard.

To assist the touring party in achieving their goal, Salt hit 87 runs in just 41 balls, including 13 boundaries and four maximums.

Alex Hales, who opened the batting with them, scored 27 runs in 12 balls, while Dawid Malan collected 26 runs in 18 balls.

Shadab Khan, an all-rounder for Pakistan, took two wickets and was the most economical bowler, allowing only 34 runs while giving up his wickets.

Earlier, Babar Azam played a captain’s knock, which contributed to Pakistan’s success in setting a respectable 170 run goal for England.

It was England’s decision to bowl first, and they got off to a great start when they removed Mohammad Haris, who was making his first appearance, and Shan Masood in rapid succession.

Advertisement

Babar, on the other hand, stood tall, scoring 87 runs in 59 balls and assisting the Green Shirts in reaching 170 runs total.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 31 runs while only facing 21 balls, while Haider Ali scored 18 runs throughout their innings.

While playing for England, David Willey and Sam Curran each grabbed two wickets, and Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley each took one wicket. Reece Topley also took a scalp.

Also Read

Pakistan sets total of 170 for England’s win
Pakistan sets total of 170 for England’s win

Babar Azam scored 170 runs and played an important role in Pakistan's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PAK vs NZ: Sarfaraz dropped three catches and missed a stump
PAK vs NZ: Sarfaraz dropped three catches and missed a stump
WATCH: Abrar Ahmed takes
WATCH: Abrar Ahmed takes "incredible" catch to dismiss Tom Latham
PSL 8: Najam Sethi appointed Naila Bhatti as PSL commissioner
PSL 8: Najam Sethi appointed Naila Bhatti as PSL commissioner
Babar Azam has been nominated for ICC Player of Month
Babar Azam has been nominated for ICC Player of Month
Uncapped Tayyab Tahir will play three ODI against New Zealand
Uncapped Tayyab Tahir will play three ODI against New Zealand
PAK vs NZ: Shahid Afridi confirmed squad for ODI series
PAK vs NZ: Shahid Afridi confirmed squad for ODI series
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story