England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3

England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) Match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Visitors reached their target of 170 runs in 14.3 overs. Phil Salt hit 87 runs in just 41 balls, including 13 boundaries and four maximums.

LAHORE: Phil Salt wreaked chaos as England defeated Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) match, which took place on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England won the match by eight wickets and tied the series at 3-3.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, England decided to put Pakistan in to bat first. Salt’s scorching performance helped the visitors reach their objective of 170 runs in a mere 14.3 overs, which Pakistan had set as their aim on the scoreboard.

To assist the touring party in achieving their goal, Salt hit 87 runs in just 41 balls, including 13 boundaries and four maximums.

Alex Hales, who opened the batting with them, scored 27 runs in 12 balls, while Dawid Malan collected 26 runs in 18 balls.

Shadab Khan, an all-rounder for Pakistan, took two wickets and was the most economical bowler, allowing only 34 runs while giving up his wickets.

Earlier, Babar Azam played a captain’s knock, which contributed to Pakistan’s success in setting a respectable 170 run goal for England.

It was England’s decision to bowl first, and they got off to a great start when they removed Mohammad Haris, who was making his first appearance, and Shan Masood in rapid succession.

Advertisement

Babar, on the other hand, stood tall, scoring 87 runs in 59 balls and assisting the Green Shirts in reaching 170 runs total.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 31 runs while only facing 21 balls, while Haider Ali scored 18 runs throughout their innings.

While playing for England, David Willey and Sam Curran each grabbed two wickets, and Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley each took one wicket. Reece Topley also took a scalp.

Also Read Pakistan sets total of 170 for England’s win Babar Azam scored 170 runs and played an important role in Pakistan's...