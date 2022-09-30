Mohammad Waseem will compete in December 2022 for WBC world title

Mohammad Waseem will compete in December 2022 for WBC world title.

Martinez and the Pakistani boxer will square off in December of this year for the WBC world championship.

Waseem will travel to the United Kingdom and the United States of America to make preparations.

Mohammad Waseem is slated to square off against Mexican current world champion (WBC world title) Martinez in December of this year.

According to Waseem’s management, Martinez and the Pakistani boxer will square off in December of this year for the WBC world championship. Mexico will be the fight’s host nation.

Waseem will travel to the United Kingdom and the United States of America to make preparations. Canelo Alvarez will also battle for a world title with this match.

Waseem recently helped with flood relief efforts and traveled to isolated locations to aid those in need.

He posted some images and videos of his humanitarian work on Twitter.

#unite4humnaity #thespace.dxb who has sponsored to built 5 houses in Balochistan , well appreciated effort.I request people to help and aid for flood effected areas of Balochistan. As no one is visiting there !! pic.twitter.com/lzg3dOwJhu — Falcon Waseem (@iamfalconwaseem) September 20, 2022

