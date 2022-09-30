Advertisement
Mohammad Waseem will compete in December 2022 for WBC world title

Articles
  • Mohammad Waseem will compete in December 2022 for WBC world title.
  • Martinez and the Pakistani boxer will square off in December of this year for the WBC world championship.
  • Waseem will travel to the United Kingdom and the United States of America to make preparations.
Mohammad Waseem is slated to square off against Mexican current world champion (WBC world title)  Martinez in December of this year.

According to Waseem’s management, Martinez and the Pakistani boxer will square off in December of this year for the WBC world championship. Mexico will be the fight’s host nation.

Waseem will travel to the United Kingdom and the United States of America to make preparations. Canelo Alvarez will also battle for a world title with this match.

Waseem recently helped with flood relief efforts and traveled to isolated locations to aid those in need.

He posted some images and videos of his humanitarian work on Twitter.

