Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workout video went viral

Shaheen Shah Afridi leads pace attack for Pakistan team.

He injured himself during series against Sri Lanka before Asia cup.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is pumped up as he is slowly getting back to game fitness in the wake of getting a knee injury.

The pacer supported a knee injury during the principal Test among Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which precluded him from the Netherlands ODIs, Asia Cup and the Britain series.

The pacer is supposed to return during the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in front of the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The pacer share a video of his exercise on Twitter with the inscription, “Almost there! In shaa’Allah.”

Almost there! In shaa’Allah. pic.twitter.com/UrNHnjHyEj — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 12, 2022

