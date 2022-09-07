Watch: Afghanistan fans damage Sharjah stadium after humiliating loss to Pakistan

Afghanistan fans started damaging Sharjah Cricket Stadium after a humiliating loss to Pakistan.

Naseem Shah blasted two last-over sixes as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Afghan fans could not control their emotions and as always expressed their anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium.

On this shameful behavior by the Afghans, Fakhr-e-Alam twitted, “This behavior by Afghan cricket fans is so very shameful & disappointing… @ICC must ensure all cricketing venues are safe for fans..this violent behavior cannot be allowed. Hope local authorities take action against all the culprits. Very very sad and disgusting.”

Shoaib Akhter, a Pakistani pacer also bashes the Afghans for the stupid act. He twitted, “This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport.”

After this sad incident, ‘Namak Haram’ becomes top trending in Pakistan.