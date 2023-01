ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule – Time Table, Date & Fixtures

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is being played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Time Table, Date & Fixtures

T20 World Cup Schedule – First Round

Date Match Time(IST) Venue 16 October, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Namibia 15:00 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 16 October, Sunday Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 19:00 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 17 October, Monday West Indies vs Scotland 15:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 17 October, Monday Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 19:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 18 October, Tuesday Namibia vs Qualifier 3 15:00 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 18 October, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 19:00 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 19 October, Wednesday Scotland vs Qualifier 4 15:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 19 October, Wednesday West Indies vs Qualifier 1 19:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 20 October, Thursday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 15:00 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 20 October, Thursday Namibia vs Qualifier 2 19:00 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 21 October, Friday West Indies vs Qualifier 4 15:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 21 October, Friday Scotland vs Qualifier 1 19:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20 World Cup Schedule – Super 12

Date Match Time(IST) Venue 22 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Australia 18:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 22 October, Saturday England vs Afghanistan 19:00 Perth Stadium, Perth 23 October, Sunday Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up 15:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 23 October, Sunday India vs Pakistan 19:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 24 October, Monday Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up 15:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 24 October, Monday South Africa vs Group B Winner 19:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 25 October, Tuesday Australia vs Group A Winner 19:00 Perth Stadium, Perth 26 October, Wednesday England vs Group B Runner-up 15:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26 October, Wednesday New Zealand vs Afghanistan 19:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 27 October, Thursday South Africa vs Bangladesh 14:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 27 October, Thursday India vs Group A Runner-up 18:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 27 October, Thursday Pakistan vs Group B Winner 19:00 Perth Stadium, Perth 28 October, Friday Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up 15:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 28 October, Friday England vs Australia 19:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 29 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Group A Winner 19:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 30 October, Sunday Bangladesh vs Group B Winner 13:00 The Gabba, Brisbane 30 October, Sunday Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up 15:00 Perth Stadium, Perth 30 October, Sunday India vs South Africa 19:00 Perth Stadium, Perth 31 October, Monday Australia vs Group B Runner-up 18:00 The Gabba, Brisbane 1 November, Tuesday Afghanistan vs Group A Winner 14:00 The Gabba, Brisbane 1 November, Tuesday England vs New Zealand 18:00 The Gabba, Brisbane 2 November, Wednesday Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up 14:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2 November, Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 18:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3 November, Thursday Pakistan vs South Africa 19:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 4 November, Friday New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up 14:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 4 November, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan 18:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5 November, Saturday England vs Group A Winner 19:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 6 November, Sunday South Africa vs Group A Runner-up 10:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6 November, Sunday Pakistan vs Bangladesh 14:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6 November, Sunday India vs Group B Winner 19:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

T20 World Cup Schedule – Semi Finals

Date Match Time(IST) Venue 9 November, Wednesday TBA VS TBA 19:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 10 November, Thursday TBA VS TBA 18:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

T20 World Cup Schedule – Finals

Date Match Time(IST) Venue 13 November, Sunday TBA VS TBA 19:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

