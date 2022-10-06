Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal
Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal

Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal

Articles
Advertisement
Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal

Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal

Advertisement
  • Lewis Hamilton says he has no immediate plans to leave Formula One.
  • Briton committed to a two-year deal with the Brackley-based team last year.
  • World champion will stay at Mercedes until at least the end of 2023.
Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, stated on Thursday that he has no immediate plans to leave Formula One.

The Mercedes-racing Briton committed to a two-year deal with the Brackley-based team last year, keeping him there at least through the end of 2023.

In a press conference before the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, Hamilton said that he will continue to compete.

“I plan on staying longer,” Hamilton said at the Suzuka circuit, adding he definitely wanted to remain with Mercedes in some role for life.

“It’s just not set in stone how long.”

In an interview with Channel 4 that aired over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes team owner Toto Wolff stated that Hamilton, who will turn 38 in January, had informed him he could continue for another five years.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Hamilton stated that although he hadn’t spoken to Wolff about his remarks, it was a possibility.

“I’m feeling good,” said the Briton, who made his debut in 2007 with McLaren before moving to Mercedes at the end of 2012.

“I love what I’m doing.

“We have a lot of work to do, a lot to achieve still.

Advertisement

“So I’m not planning on going anywhere, any time soon.”

Last year, Max Verstappen, a Red Bull adversary, denied Hamilton a record eighth championship on the penultimate lap of a contentious season finale, ending his run of four straight victories.

Mercedes was taken off guard by the regulation changes implemented this season, so the 37-year-old hasn’t been in contention this year and is still looking for his first victory to add to his record 103 victories in his career.

Hamilton, a strong supporter of causes related to the environment, human rights, social justice, equality, and diversity, declared that winning and championships will continue to be his primary incentive for competing.

However, he also wanted to stay so that he could keep expanding the sport’s diversity.

“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done in this sport,” said Hamilton.

Advertisement

“I can’t retire now because I’m only just embarking in helping shift and create a more open and inclusive environment here in this sport and I’ve got to stay to help that continue.”

Advertisement

Also Read

LeBron James wants to have his own NBA team
LeBron James wants to have his own NBA team

LeBron James says he would like to buy an NBA franchise in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the F1 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand squad in T20Is
IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand squad in T20Is
Naveen-ul-Haq Murid left the Big Bash League in protest
Naveen-ul-Haq Murid left the Big Bash League in protest
Rashid Khan reacted to Cricket Australia's decision
Rashid Khan reacted to Cricket Australia's decision
Aaqib Javed says 'By making Shan vice-captain, it seems Babar and board are not on same page'
Aaqib Javed says 'By making Shan vice-captain, it seems Babar and board are not on same page'
Afghanistan Cricket Board responded over Cricket Australia's announcement
Afghanistan Cricket Board responded over Cricket Australia's announcement
West Asia Cup: Indian team awaits NOC from Pakistan Interior Ministry
West Asia Cup: Indian team awaits NOC from Pakistan Interior Ministry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story