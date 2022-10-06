Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal

LeBron James wants to have his own NBA team
Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, stated on Thursday that he has no immediate plans to leave Formula One.
The Mercedes-racing Briton committed to a two-year deal with the Brackley-based team last year, keeping him there at least through the end of 2023.
In a press conference before the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, Hamilton said that he will continue to compete.
“I plan on staying longer,” Hamilton said at the Suzuka circuit, adding he definitely wanted to remain with Mercedes in some role for life.
“It’s just not set in stone how long.”
In an interview with Channel 4 that aired over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes team owner Toto Wolff stated that Hamilton, who will turn 38 in January, had informed him he could continue for another five years.
On Thursday, Hamilton stated that although he hadn’t spoken to Wolff about his remarks, it was a possibility.
“I’m feeling good,” said the Briton, who made his debut in 2007 with McLaren before moving to Mercedes at the end of 2012.
“I love what I’m doing.
“We have a lot of work to do, a lot to achieve still.
“So I’m not planning on going anywhere, any time soon.”
Last year, Max Verstappen, a Red Bull adversary, denied Hamilton a record eighth championship on the penultimate lap of a contentious season finale, ending his run of four straight victories.
Mercedes was taken off guard by the regulation changes implemented this season, so the 37-year-old hasn’t been in contention this year and is still looking for his first victory to add to his record 103 victories in his career.
Hamilton, a strong supporter of causes related to the environment, human rights, social justice, equality, and diversity, declared that winning and championships will continue to be his primary incentive for competing.
However, he also wanted to stay so that he could keep expanding the sport’s diversity.
“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done in this sport,” said Hamilton.
“I can’t retire now because I’m only just embarking in helping shift and create a more open and inclusive environment here in this sport and I’ve got to stay to help that continue.”
