Lewis Hamilton planning to continue racing amid current deal

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, stated on Thursday that he has no immediate plans to leave Formula One.

The Mercedes-racing Briton committed to a two-year deal with the Brackley-based team last year, keeping him there at least through the end of 2023.

In a press conference before the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, Hamilton said that he will continue to compete.

“I plan on staying longer,” Hamilton said at the Suzuka circuit, adding he definitely wanted to remain with Mercedes in some role for life.

“It’s just not set in stone how long.”

In an interview with Channel 4 that aired over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes team owner Toto Wolff stated that Hamilton, who will turn 38 in January, had informed him he could continue for another five years.

On Thursday, Hamilton stated that although he hadn’t spoken to Wolff about his remarks, it was a possibility.

“I’m feeling good,” said the Briton, who made his debut in 2007 with McLaren before moving to Mercedes at the end of 2012.

