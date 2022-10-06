Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Mardan beats Gujranwala in the opening match of PJL
Mardan beats Gujranwala in the opening match of PJL

  • Gujranwala Giants lose PJL (Pakistan Junior League) inaugural match.
  • Mardan Warriors beat them by eight wickets in Lahore.
  • George Thomas and Shahzaib Khan hit half-centuries for Giants.
Gujranwala Giants were defeated by the Mardan Warriors by eight wickets in the PJL (Pakistan Junior League) inaugural match on Thursday.

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Warriors decided to bat first and held the Giants to just 132 runs before pursuing the mark in 16.5 overs.

George Thomas and Shahzaib Khan, who were opening partners, batted brilliantly today, scoring 50 and 45 runs, respectively.

Abbas added 10 runs to Olly Cox’s 19 runs to complete the run-chase.

Mohammad Shan and Mohammad Ibtisam each claimed a victory for the Giants.

Earlier, Gujranwala Giants scored a pitiful 132 runs thanks to a valiant innings from captain Uzair Mumtar.

Azan Owais and Shevon Daniel, the tournament’s opening pair of batters, both failed to deliver with the bat as they were ejected after scoring just seven and two runs, respectively.

Mohammad Waqas, meanwhile, managed to secure 17 runs while scoring 18 runs.

Aimal Khan took three wickets for the Warriors, while Abidullah and Mohammad Nabeel each took two.

