Royals dominate Sharks in playoffs

The first batter, Tayyab Arif, and the second batter, Shawaiz Irfan, added 70 runs to win the game for their team, which was trying to beat a low total.

Tayyab made his first appearance for his team and scored 41 runs off 33 balls (seven fours).

He was run out when the Royals only needed two more runs to win.

Advertisement

The first batter, Tayyab Arif, and the second batter, Shawaiz Irfan, added 70 runs to win the game for their team, which was trying to beat a low total. Shawaiz, who played with his right hand, was the aggressor in the great team, and he played a series of powerful shots against the helpless Sharks.

Tayyab made his first appearance for his team and scored 41 runs off 33 balls (seven fours). He was run out when the Royals only needed two more runs to win.

Shawaiz stayed unbeaten with a score of 51 off 30 balls (seven fours and two sixes). The right-handed player ended the game with a beautiful shot over the covers. At the end of the game, as many as 32 balls were not used by the Royals.

The Royals’ in-form opener Basit Ali and new player Tayyab Arif helped them get off to a fast start (120-run chase). Basit is still the only player in the tournament to reach 100 points. He was about to get another big one before holing out to long off. In his 24 (26 balls), the right-hander hit four fours. Arafat Minhas got rid of him.

Earlier, Arham Nawab, who was filling in as captain for the Royals, won the toss and chose to bowl. The Sharks got off to a bad start because pacer Mohammad Zeeshan opened with a fiery burst that scared them. Zeeshan dismissed Luc Martin Benkenstein (10) and Mohammad Zulkifal (6) in his opening two overs. Sajjad Ali got rid of Sharks captain Shamyl Hussain (1) by giving him a leg bye.

Sharks kept losing wickets at regular intervals because Royals were so good at both fielding and bowling. At number three, Danial Ibrahim made 25 runs before left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote got rid of him. Saad Masood got a run for every ball hit. All-rounder Arafat (12), who has been doing well for the Sharks, was the second person Nangeyalia beat.

Advertisement

Haseeb Nazim had the most runs, but the rest of the Sharks’ batting wasn’t very good. Haseeb’s 26 came from 23 balls and included a four and a six. Sharks’ 20 overs were over when they had 119 for eight.

All three of them, Nangeyalia, Zeeshan, and Sajjad, took two wickets. After their first four games, the Sharks, the Royals, and the Warriors all have six points. The three will now fight for the top two spots in the playoffs. In the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, October 18, the two teams with the most points will play each other.

Scores in brief:

Match 12 Bahawalpur Royals beat Gwadar Sharks by eight wickets

Gwadar Sharks 119 for 8, 20 overs (Haseeb Nazim 26, Danial Ibrahim 25; Nangeyalia Kharote 2-20, Mohammad Zeeshan 2-27, Sajjad Ali 2-27)

Bahawalpur Royals 122 for 2, 14.4 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 51 not out, Mohammad Tayyab Arif 41, Basit Ali 24; Arafat Minhas 1-15)

Advertisement

Player of the match: Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Bahawalpur Royals)

Saturday’s fixtures: Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants (1:30pm); Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders (6:00pm)

Points Table of Pakistan Junior League 2022

Sr. # Advertisement Teams P Advertisement W L Advertisement Points NRR 1 Bahawalpur Royals Advertisement 4 3 Advertisement 1 6 Advertisement 1.369 2 Gwadar Sharks 4 Advertisement 3 1 Advertisement 6 0.550 3 Mardan Warriors Advertisement 4 3 Advertisement 1 6 Advertisement 0.455 4 Rawalpindi Riders 4 Advertisement 2 2 Advertisement 4 -0.444 5 Gujranwala Giants Advertisement 4 1 Advertisement 3 2 Advertisement -0.735 6 Hyderabad Hunters 4 Advertisement 0 4 Advertisement 0 -1.499

Date: 2022-10-14 13:00:00

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Toss: Bahawalpur Royals won the toss & elected to field.

Advertisement

Also Read Jose Aldo retires from UFC, will fight in different combat sports According to reports, one of the greatest fighters. In the sport's history...