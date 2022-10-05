Shaquille O’Neal: Hilarious moment on first-ever NBA games

The NBA will play two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates from October 6 and 8.

Shaquille O’Neal is a global ambassador for the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal called the United Arab Emirates (UAE) preseason games a significant and “historical moment.”

As an NBA global ambassador, the NBA veteran, who played for six teams over the course of his 19-year career, including the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, currently tours the world.

The choice to stage games in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is the league’s most recent endeavour to increase the visibility of its brand and worldwide presence.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Atlanta Hawks on October 6 and 8, who will be missing their star player Trae Young.

Sports competitions have previously taken place in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and China.

“I mean, it’s a historical moment – the first time ever playing in the Middle East,” 50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal told BBC Sport.

“I think what the fans get from it, is that basketball is a global sport. It’s not as big as soccer or football (NFL) but the NBA has players who are talked about worldwide – players like LeBron James, so it’ll definitely be a great moment for the fans to see the players up close,” he added.

