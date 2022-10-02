Snake interrupts play during T20I between India and South Africa

Rahul Dravid gives update on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury
Rahul Dravid gave an update on the star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's back...
During the second T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday at the Barsapara Stadium, a snake unusually invaded the field.
After the seventh over, a snake invaded the field while KL Rahul and the captain, Rohit Sharma, were seated at the crease.
The snake was safely removed from the field by the ground crew.
Snake also reached to watch the cricket match of India and South Africa at the stadium in Guwahati.#Guwahati #Cricket #snake #SnakeAtTheStadium #INDvsSA #INDvsSAT20I pic.twitter.com/cI4cP7FRy7
— Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5) October 2, 2022
In the three-match series against South Africa, India now leads 1-0 after defeating the Proteas on Wednesday by an eight-wicket margin.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.