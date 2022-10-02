Advertisement
  • Snake interrupts play during T20I between India and South Africa
  • During the second T20I between India and South Africa, a snake invaded the field.
  • The snake was safely removed from the field by the ground crew.
  • KL Rahul and the captain, Rohit Sharma, were seated at the crease.
During the second T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday at the Barsapara Stadium, a snake unusually invaded the field.

After the seventh over, a snake invaded the field while KL Rahul and the captain, Rohit Sharma, were seated at the crease.

The snake was safely removed from the field by the ground crew.

In the three-match series against South Africa, India now leads 1-0 after defeating the Proteas on Wednesday by an eight-wicket margin.

