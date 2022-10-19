T20 World Cup 2022 – Netherland vs Sri Lanka MATCH PREVIEW

Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands in the ninth game.

The Dutch national team defeated Namibia and the United Arab Emirates.

Dushmantha Chameera has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a calf injury.

In the ninth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are getting ready to face off. Following their convincing victory over the United Arab Emirates, the current Asia Cup champions maintained their chances of making it to the Super 12 stage (UAE).

The Namibian team delivered a “upset” to the match’s heavyweights, leaving the Lankan Lions reeling from their defeat. However, the team captained by Dasun Shanaka recovered from being on the verge of elimination and won the match against UAE. The Netherlands, on the other hand, are in fine form following victories over Namibia and the United Arab Emirates. The team seemed eager to secure their place in the group stage, which will start on Saturday, October 22.

But before the vital match against the Dutch national team, Sri Lanka must cope with some challenges. Dushmantha Chameera, a right-arm speedster who was instrumental in destroying the UAE’s top order, has been forced to withdraw from the T20 World Cup due to a calf injury. This has dealt the team a serious setback before their virtually knockout encounter against Scott Edwards’ team.

Dasun Shanaka and company have the rhythm and the profiles to enable the team defeat the Dutch team, whatsoever. With teams almost making it to the Super 12 group stage, an intriguing matchup awaits as the First-Round games come to an end.

Playing Combinations for NED vs SL

Netherland:

The Dutch national team has played flawlessly in their first two games, winning both of them. It is quite doubtful that the team will make a change before this encounter versus Sri Lanka, which should be an exciting one.

Probable XI: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka:

Dushmantha Chameera, who was observed limping during the encounter against the UAE, has left the Lankan Lions owing to an injury. This would imply that Lahiru Kumara might be given the opportunity to play for the national team’s first team.

Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.

SL vs NED Head-To-Head

Played- 02 | SL – 02 | NED – 00

SL vs NED Broadcast Details:

Match Timings- 9:30 AM IST