Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2022 – Scotland vs Zimbabwe MATCH PREVIEW
T20 World Cup 2022 – Scotland vs Zimbabwe MATCH PREVIEW

T20 World Cup 2022 – Scotland vs Zimbabwe MATCH PREVIEW

Articles
Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2022 – Scotland vs Zimbabwe MATCH PREVIEW

T20 World Cup 2022 – Scotland vs Zimbabwe MATCH PREVIEW

Advertisement
  • This will be Scotland’s first night game at Hobart, and they are likely to turn the attention to their fast bowling attack.
  • Their success with the bat has been average despite their all-out offensive strategy, which they have been using.

This will be Scotland’s first night game at Hobart, so getting used to playing under such conditions is going to be the first hurdle they face.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, they played Ireland, and both their batting and bowling were successful, but their bowlers were defeated by some strong batting in the T20 format.

Given that it has come into play in both of the night games so far, the night game might very well turn the attention to their fast bowling attack. This is due to the fact that teams defending a target have gone on to win both of the night games so far.

Although Zimbabwe has a minor advantage due to the fact that they have already won a game using their pacers in this manner, the task will be to do so once more on Friday in a game that is considered to be a knockout match.

In addition to this, they will be concerned about the batting, which hasn’t improved much (with the exception of Sikandar Raza), and will be sweating over this. Their success with the bat has been average despite their all-out offensive strategy, which they have been using. In addition, there is a good chance that on Friday, a more methodical approach will be taken.

Expected Playing XIs

Advertisement

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen

Advertisement

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

Match Details:

Advertisement

Scotland vs Zimbabwe

Wednesday, October 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM (IST), 07:00 PM (Local)

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2022 – Namibia vs UAE MATCH PREVIEW
T20 World Cup 2022 – Namibia vs UAE MATCH PREVIEW

Namibia will focus on increasing their strike rate when they face UAE....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Babar retains top position in the ODI rankings, as Kohli drops down
Babar retains top position in the ODI rankings, as Kohli drops down
UFC 284 - Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, and more
UFC 284 - Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, and more
Kamran Akmal expected to work as coach in PSL 2023
Kamran Akmal expected to work as coach in PSL 2023
Indian Cricket Board auctions Women's IPL teams for $572.5 million
Indian Cricket Board auctions Women's IPL teams for $572.5 million
Matthew Mott offers Ben Stokes to end retirement and play again
Matthew Mott offers Ben Stokes to end retirement and play again
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, to select their Replacement Draft
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, to select their Replacement Draft
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story