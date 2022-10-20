T20 World Cup 2022 – Scotland vs Zimbabwe MATCH PREVIEW

This will be Scotland’s first night game at Hobart, and they are likely to turn the attention to their fast bowling attack.

Their success with the bat has been average despite their all-out offensive strategy, which they have been using.

On Wednesday, they played Ireland, and both their batting and bowling were successful, but their bowlers were defeated by some strong batting in the T20 format.

Given that it has come into play in both of the night games so far, the night game might very well turn the attention to their fast bowling attack. This is due to the fact that teams defending a target have gone on to win both of the night games so far.

Although Zimbabwe has a minor advantage due to the fact that they have already won a game using their pacers in this manner, the task will be to do so once more on Friday in a game that is considered to be a knockout match.

Expected Playing XIs

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande Match Details: Scotland vs Zimbabwe Wednesday, October 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM (IST), 07:00 PM (Local) Bellerive Oval, Hobart