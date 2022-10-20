T20 World Cup 2022 – West Indies vs Ireland MATCH PREVIEW

West Indies under pressure when they face Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Qualification for the Super 12 stage is fairly tight in Group B.

Ireland has one win from two games, while Zimbabwe and Scotland have one win each.

West Indies will be under pressure when they face Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Friday morning (October 21).

After losing their first game to Scotland, they fought back hard to defeat Zimbabwe and earn their first points. Qualification for the Super 12 stage is fairly tight in Group B.

Ireland, the Windies’ opponent, has one win from two games, as have Scotland and Ireland. So a win for any team tomorrow advances them to the next round.

Ireland takes on the West Indies in the afternoon (9.30 a.m. IST), while Zimbabwe takes on Scotland in the evening (1.30 pm IST).

One of the Windies’ main worries is their batting. The batters are not striking out. Captain Nicholas Pooran has been in dreadful form recently, and even Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, and Evin Lewis have fallen short of expectations.

The Windies will need these players to deliver on Friday.Ireland, on the other side, will rely on players such as Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker, and Curtis Campher.

They are a very good team, and they only need to remember their stellar records in World Cups. They’ve pulled off upsets before, and it wouldn’t be inaccurate to argue that if they beat Pooran’s Windies in this match, it won’t be considered a “upset.”

Expected Playing XIs

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

Wednesday, October 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM (IST), 03:00 PM (LOCAL)

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

