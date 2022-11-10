Rahul Dravid has spoken out on the futures of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

After the Men in Blue were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022 following a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, India head coach Rahul Dravid has spoken out on the futures of captain Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli.

After a slow start to the game, India’s 168 runs in the first innings came courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In response, English openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler battered Indian bowlers mercilessly, scoring 80 and 86 runs, respectively, to lead their team to a resounding victory.

The former batter was questioned about the future of the two Indian cricket team stars after India was eliminated from the World Cup.

“It’s too early to talk about it, just after a semi-final game. These guys have been terrific performers for us. We’ve got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here. Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We’ll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup,” Dravid said.

Former England captain Michael Atherton commented that “India seemed shell-shocked” following the semifinal match and urged a change at the top of the Men in Blue’s batting order.

KL Rahul scored five runs off of an equal number of deliveries, but Rohit managed to get 27 runs off of 28 balls.

“When you look at Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul go about it, they play orthodox cricket. They’ve got a brilliant player in Virat Kohli at number three of exactly the same type, which is why a lot of focus has fallen on Suryakumar Yadav, who plays a different type of game. At the end of this tournament, whether they will think about a slight change of approach at the top-order or it remains to be the same,” Atherton said.

India will travel to New Zealand for a white-ball series after being eliminated from the World Cup because players like Rohit, Kohli, and KL Rahul decided not to participate. Hardik Pandya will serve as the team’s captain.

