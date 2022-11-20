Following appendix surgery, Shaheen Shah Afridi may not play for England in the series

Shaheen Shah Afridi had surgery to have his appendix removed

Informed his followers on Twitter about the operation

Shaheen has taken 58 wickets in Twenty20 matches

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a prominent pace bowler for Pakistan, revealed on Sunday that he had surgery to have his appendix removed. Afridi’s participation in Pakistan’s next Test series against England was already in question due to a knee ailment.

The left-handed pitcher, who is 22 years old, informed his followers on Twitter about the operation and reported that he was doing well in his recovery.

“Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah (by the grace of God) feeling better. Remember me in your prayers,” he tweeted, along with a picture of him in a hospital bed.

According to his older brother Riaz, who is also a Pakistan Test cricketer, Shaheen experienced a sudden onset of appendicitis.

“Shaheen had had breakfast early Sunday and after an hour or so felt severe pain so we took him to a doctor who diagnosed appendicitis and did the surgery,” said Riaz.

It is recommended that he sleep for at least seven days straight.

After suffering a knee injury at the Twenty20 World Cup final in Melbourne on November 13, Shaheen is already participating in rehabilitation therapy.

The most recent operation almost certainly means that he won’t be able to participate in the test series against England, which is set to begin in Rawalpindi on December 1.

Since the beginning of his career in 2018, Shaheen has taken 58 wickets in Twenty20 matches, 99 in Test matches, and 62 in One-Day Internationals. He is Pakistan’s strike bowler in all three formats of the game.

