ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at risk of being washed out

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at risk of being washed out.

There is a good possibility of rain on Sunday.

Weather forced the cancellation of three T20 World Cup matches at Melbourne’s famed MCG

Advertisement

The weather is expected to interfere with the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and the victor of tonight’s game between India and England.

There is a good possibility of rain on Sunday, according to a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government.

Sunday’s forecast is described as “Partly overcast. Showers have a 95% chance of occurring. thunderstorm potential; potential for significant rainfall in the southeast suburbs. Winds are 15 to 20 km/h out of the north to northeast, shifting to 15 to 25 km/h out of the west to northwest during the day.

Weather forced the cancellation of three T20 World Cup matches at Melbourne’s famed MCG, but Ireland managed to surprise England by winning their Super 12 encounter when the game was prematurely called due to rain.

The T20 World Cup knockout matches’ playing criteria provide a reserve day, but Monday’s outlook is the same as Sunday’s.

Every attempt will be made to finish the match on the appointed day, per the ICC playing conditions. It states that a match will only be finished on a reserve day “if the minimum number of overs required to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day.”

Advertisement

The finals and semifinals, in contrast to round matches, require a minimum of 10 overs to be bowled in order to be considered a full match.

Both finalists will be crowned joint victors if there isn’t a playable scenario in the finale.

The group led by Babar Azam prevailed by seven wickets in the semifinals. The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, and captain Babar Azam combined for a 105-run partnership. The partnership was broken when New Zealand dismissed Babar for 53 in the 12th over. Pakistan needed to make 47 runs off of 43 balls at that point.

But the Men In Green had made significant progress by that point. The scoreboard was maintained moving along by Rizwan and Mohammad Haris till the wicketkeeper went out caught at run out at 57.

The final ball of the 19th over resulted in Haris being caught at short fine leg. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets in the very next over.

Advertisement

India or England will now square off against The Men In Green tomorrow.

After Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, decided to bat first, Daryl Mitchell’s half-century enabled New Zealand set a goal of 153 runs.

Also Read Pakistan can win T20 World Cup 2022, Imran Khan Imran Kha had strong hopes for the national team in the T20...