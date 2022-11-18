Jon Lewis named as England Women’s team’s head coach by ECB

Jon Lewis appointed head coach of England Women’s side by England and Wales Cricket Board

The Elite Pace Bowling Coach for the men’s squad, former cricketer Jon Lewis, was appointed head coach of the England Women’s side by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday.

Lewis has worked with the men’s England Test and white-ball teams since 2021 as the ECB’s Elite Pace Bowling Coach. Prior to joining the ECB, he served as the Young Lions’ head coach. Prior to that, he was a member of the coaching staff of Sussex County Cricket Club.

Before that, Lewis played 15 times for his country and took over 1,200 wickets in a 19-year professional career with Sussex, Surrey, and Gloucestershire.

“Lewis and his new team will depart for West Indies on November 29. England’s ODI and IT20 squads for the Caribbean will be announced next week. While Lewis was consulted, the selection was finalised before he had formally become head coach,” the ECB said in a release on Friday.

Lewis said: “It’s very exciting to have been appointed as head coach of the England Women’s team. It’s a new challenge and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward,” he added.

“The last couple of years have seen the introduction of some younger players and that, allied with the increased strength in depth coming from the regional game, is a really promising sign for the coming few years.

“Our immediate focus is the West Indies, and particularly getting some points on the board in the ICC Women’s Championship, and then we’ll look ahead to South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” he added.

Director of England Women’s Cricket Jonathan Finch said: “We’re really pleased to be able to appoint Jon as the new head coach of England Women following a thorough and competitive recruitment process. We set out to find a Head Coach with a range of experiences to help lead an exciting group of players across all formats and I am excited about what the future holds with Jon in the role.

“Jon comes with an excellent pedigree in the men’s game working across different levels of the international pathway, and we were really impressed by how he sees the role moving forward. We look forward to him coming on board and driving the future direction of this team,” he added.

