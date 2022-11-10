Pakistan can win T20 World Cup 2022, Imran Khan

Imran Kha had strong hopes for the national team in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI, had strong hopes for the victory of the Pakistani national cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022, which is presently taking place in Australia.

Imran Khan remarked, “I’m certain that Pakistan has a team capable of winning the World Cup InshAllah,” on Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan’s “TalkTV” program.

“I’m confident that Pakistan has a team capable of winning the World Cup InshAllah”-@ImranKhanPTI on @PiersUncensored pic.twitter.com/9z1ZdoHubk — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022

Imran Khan, who was delighted with the Men in Green’s thrilling victory, compared it to the 1992 World Cup, saying, “We overcame New Zealand in the semifinal and then we played England in the final.”

The victory has brought much-needed encouragement to the Green Shirts, who are now looking forward to the final, Khan stated with a smile. “The entire country is celebrating the success,” he said.

“I believe our squad presents well. I think we have a chance to win the championship.

The group led by Babar Azam prevailed by seven wickets in the semifinals. The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, and captain Babar Azam combined for a 105-run partnership. The partnership was broken when New Zealand dismissed Babar for 53 in the 12th over. Pakistan needed to make 47 runs off of 43 balls at that point.

But the Men In Green had made significant progress by that point. The scoreboard was maintained moving along by Rizwan and Mohammad Haris till the wicketkeeper went out caught at run out at 57.

The final ball of the 19th over resulted in Haris being caught at short fine leg. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets in the very next over.

India or England will now square off against The Men In Green tomorrow.

After Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, decided to bat first, Daryl Mitchell’s half-century enabled New Zealand set a goal of 153 runs.

