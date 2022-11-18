Ronaldo honours Messi before the FIFA World Cup

Before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo paid respect to his longtime foe Lionel Messi

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo mentioned that he and the Argentine star have a particular bond

Amazing player, he is top-notch, stated Ronaldo

“As a person, let’s pretend that we’ve shared the stage for 16 years. I therefore get along well with him.

“I’m not his friend in the traditional sense; by friend, I mean the person who spoke on the phone with you while you were with him in your home. Instead, he is more like a teammate.

I genuinely appreciate him for the way he always talks about me. They always respect me and his wife, both of whom are from Argentina.

Argentina is where my girlfriend is from. Very good. What will I say regarding Messi? a fantastic individual who contributes greatly to football.

“Probably the best player [apart from myself] I’ve ever seen. Possibly Zidane Yes, that I use for fighting and playing.

Ronaldo also stated that his refusal to enter the game as a substitute against Tottenham last month was “provoked” by Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United.

In Ten Hag’s first season as manager, Ronaldo has played a supporting role.

On October 19, after failing to enter the game and leaving early during United’s 2-0 victory, the striker addressed criticism.

Ronaldo remarked, “I think he did it on purpose. “I felt angry. He doesn’t treat me with respect, so I don’t respect him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was consequently suspended by the team for Manchester United’s subsequent game against Chelsea.

“I believe the club planned for me to respond that way,” he continued. “I was really, extremely, extremely, extremely dissatisfied with Manchester United’s message.

“To be honest, I never had a problem with any team or coach, therefore I thought their three-day suspension was excessive.”

We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us!👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KPXpPz2Jng — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 3, 2022

After all the facts are known, United said in a statement on Monday that they will take the club’s response to the interview into consideration.

After United didn’t make the Champions League, the 37-year-old reportedly wanted to leave the team even before the season started.

