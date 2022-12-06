Blind T20 World Cup: India’s error causes competition to be delayed

The Blind T20 World Cup 2022–2023 was delayed because India failed to fulfil its agreement.

The Blind T20 World Cup 2022–2023 was delayed because India failed to fulfil its agreement to grant Pakistan’s team the necessary visas.

The spectacle was supposed to begin today in Delhi, but it has been postponed because of concerns about Pakistan’s involvement.

Sultan Shah, the president of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) and chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Association (PBCA), said that the Indian foreign ministry had not issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for visas.

Shah said, “We didn’t get visas because the Indian foreign ministry didn’t give NOC.”

“In Lahore, our team is awaiting visas. All of the games will be rescheduled if we are given permission to leave today “Added he.

Today’s opening match of the competition pitted South Africa against Pakistan, the top-ranked team in the world.

WBCC President Shah had earlier asserted that India was granted the hosting rights under the condition that it would grant visas to all participating countries.

Political policies have a significant impact on relations between Pakistan and India, whether it is in traditional cricket or another specific form. Since 2012–2013, the two teams have only faced off in ICC (International Cricket Council) men’s competitions.

Recent political pressure prevented India from agreeing to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Jay Shah, head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), made a controversial statement.

Before making any decisions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is awaiting an official announcement from the ACC. However, if India doesn’t visit Pakistan for the Asian event next year, Pakistan would not travel to India for the ICC World Cup in 2023, according to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

