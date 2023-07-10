Advertisement
PSB denies NOC for Pakistan women's football team's tour of Singapore

  • PSB denies NOC for Pakistan women’s football team’s tour of Singapore.
  • Pakistan women’s football team misses out on international matches due to PSB’s NOC denial.
  • PSB’s NOC denial is another setback for Pakistan women’s football team.
The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has declined to give Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the women’s team’s tour of Singapore.

On July 15 and 18, the Pakistani women’s squad was slated to face Singapore in two friendly games; they were expected to leave for these matches on July 13 in the evening.

The PFF had asked PSB for a NOC in order to tour Singapore, but their request was turned down.

Federations must submit all pertinent paperwork for government approval at least six weeks prior to the departure date, according to PSB’s letter to PFF.

“In view of aforesaid instructions, PSB is not in a position to process the case at this belated stage,” the PSB letter states.

It’s important to note that on June 26, PFF received official approval of the tour from the Football Association of Singapore. On June 27, PFF prepared a letter for NOC, which was then delivered to PSB shortly after the Eid holidays.

How PSB might expect a federation to deliver documentation for NOC even before the tour is confirmed was questioned by a PFF source.

The Pakistan women’s football team will be unable to participate in any international matches during the FIFA window due to the denial of NOC.

The PFF had to wait until the very last minute for NOCs to tour India and Mauritius last month.

