PCB Reveals Revised Future Tours Programme 2023-2025

Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand moved to April 2025.

Programme includes various tours and participation in ICC events.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the revised Future Tours Programme 2023-2025, which includes 10 additional T20Is for the Pakistan national cricket team against New Zealand in the coming year. Furthermore, the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies, initially set for February 2024 in Pakistan, have been rescheduled to January 2025.

Additionally, Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand, originally planned for January 2025, has been shifted to April 2025. These adjustments aim to accommodate the changes in the cricket schedule and ensure a balanced series of matches for Pakistan.

Under the revised Future Tours Programme, Pakistan’s upcoming cricket calendar features various tours and tournaments. This includes the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, followed by a tour to Afghanistan for three ODIs. The ACC 50-over Asia Cup is slated for September, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India taking place between October and November.

December and January will see Pakistan embark on a tour to Australia for a three-match Test series, followed by a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. In April, New Zealand will visit Pakistan for their own five-match T20I series. Additionally, Pakistan will participate in T20I series against the Netherlands, Ireland, and England in May.

The 2024-2025 season will witness Pakistan hosting Bangladesh for two Test matches in August, followed by a home series against England with three Tests in October. Pakistan will tour Australia in November for three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by a series against Zimbabwe with three ODIs and three T20Is.

In January, Pakistan will visit South Africa for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The West Indies will then visit Pakistan in January for a two-Test series, followed by a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa in February. The season will conclude with the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February and March, followed by a tour to New Zealand in April for three ODIs and five T20Is. Finally, Pakistan will face Bangladesh at home in May for three ODIs and three T20Is.

2023-24

July – Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests) (ongoing)

August – Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs)

September – ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

October/November – ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023

December/January – Pakistan to Australia (three Tests)

January – Pakistan to New Zealand (5T20Is)

April – New Zealand to Pakistan (5 T20Is)

May – Pakistan to the Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (two T20Is) and England (four T20Is)

June – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024

2024-25

August – Bangladesh in Pakistan (two Tests)

October – England in Pakistan (three Tests)

November – Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs and three T20Is)

November/December – Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs and three T20Is)

December/January – Pakistan to South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)

January – West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests)

February – New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

February/March – ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan 2025

April – Pakistan to New Zealand (three ODIs and five T20Is)

May – Bangladesh in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is)