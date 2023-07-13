Ponting urges Australia to show faith in David Warner

Advertisement Ponting believes that Warner should be given another opportunity.

Ponting believes that Australia should choose between Marsh and Green.

Australia currently holds a 2-1 lead in the Ashes 2023 series. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his thoughts on the upcoming fourth Ashes Test, to be held at Old Trafford. He discussed David Warner's recent slump in form and the selection predicament it has created. Warner has had a tough time in the Ashes, managing just 141 runs at an average of 23.50 in three matches. Consequently, there have been discussions about reshuffling the top order for Australia. Nevertheless, Ponting, a three-time World Cup winner, believes that Warner's past contributions for Australia justify giving him another opportunity.

“I know there’s been a lot of chat the last couple of days since the end of Headingley and it’s more the fact that it’s Broad that’s getting him out, I think,” Ponting told host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“I think if it was anybody else, the noise probably wouldn’t be quite as loud, but the fact that he struggled to get through the opening spells of Broad a few times in this series again, makes it a little bit more of a worry.”

“When someone’s got you out 17 times, it does become as much a mental or probably more of a mental battle than it does a technical battle. But just thinking about the series, I’d be inclined to stick with David Warner.”

Advertisement

Ponting provided insights regarding the Mitchell Marsh versus Cameroon Green situation following Australian captain Pat Cummins' expressed desire to have the latter return to the team for the fourth Test.

“The biggest question Australia have got to answer right now is do they want Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green in the same team?” Ponting posed.

“Because if they do want that, then I think it’s going to be Warner that goes.

“I know he [Green] is a highly talented youngster, but with the national series on the line and what Mitch Marsh provided last game and with two top-order wickets as well, let’s not forget about the wickets that he got. I think they might keep him in.”

Ponting’s predicted Australia XI for fourth Test:

1. David Warner, 2. Usman Khawaja, 3. Marnus Labuschagne, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Mitch Marsh, 7. Alex Carey, 8. Mitchell Starc, 9. Pat Cummins, 10. Todd Murphy, 11. Josh Hazlewood

Advertisement

Important to mention is that Australia currently holds a 2-1 lead in the Ashes 2023 series, as England suffered a loss in the third ODI. On the fourth day, England adopted an aggressive batting approach, referred to as the "BazBall" strategy, and successfully chased down a target of 251 runs in the 50th over. Harry Brook played a vital innings of 75 runs, leading his team to their first Ashes victory.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) – Thursday, July 27 – Monday, July 31

