SL vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as concussion substitute

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute.
  • Sarfaraz was hit on the head by a bouncer.
  • Rizwan is a like-for-like replacement for Sarfaraz.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club.

The substitution was approved by match referee David Boon following a request from the Pakistan team management.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was hit on the head by a bouncer from Asitha Fernando during the afternoon session on day three of the Test. As a result, he was taken off the field and remains under observation by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel. At the time of the incident, Sarfaraz was batting on 14 runs.

According to ICC rules, if a player sustains a concussion due to a head or neck injury during the match and it occurs within the playing area, a Concussion Replacement may be allowed.

However, the concussion must be formally diagnosed by the team’s medical representative or manager, who can then submit a Concussion Replacement request to the ICC Match Referee.

In such cases, the replacement player must be like-for-like, meaning they should have similar skills and abilities to the player who sustained the concussion. In this instance, Mohammad Rizwan was selected as the replacement for Sarfaraz Ahmed.

