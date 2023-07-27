Zaka Ashraf hails Pakistan team’s Test series win

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by an innings.

Naseem Shah picked up the last 3 wickets.

Nauman Ali took 7-70 his best bowling figures in Tests.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, has extended his congratulations to Babar Azam and his team for their impressive victory in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on their home turf.

The Pakistan team, donning their green caps, achieved a remarkable win by defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and an astounding 222 runs in the second Test, ultimately securing the series 2-0.

“Pakistan team played really well and they deserve all the praise for starting the new ICC Test Championship cycle on a winning note,” said Ashraf.

“This victory shows the hard work and potential of our players. Congratulations to Babar Azam and the whole team. This victory will boost our confidence ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup,” he added.

On the fourth day of the second Test, Naseem Shah set the stage for Nauman Ali, who displayed an exceptional performance with a spell of 7-70.

Making a remarkable comeback, the 36-year-old Nauman silenced his critics by dismantling Sri Lanka’s batting line-up, as they trailed by a massive 410 runs.

After Mohammad Rizwan quickly completed his half-century within the first two overs of the day, Pakistan declared their first innings at 576-5.

Nauman made an early breakthrough for Pakistan, forcing Sri Lanka to go for Lunch at 81-1. In the post-Lunch session, he continued his impressive spin attack, taking five more wickets rapidly.

Before Tea, Nauman claimed all six wickets that fell, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 143-6 on the scoreboard.

After Tea, Naseem Shah resumed his hunt for a wicket, which took some time, but he eventually managed to take his first wicket in the innings. There was a moment when an ‘out’ decision off him was overturned, but soon after, Nauman secured his seventh wicket, coming closer to the world record of taking all 10 wickets in an innings.

Finally, Naseem delivered in style, picking up the last three wickets in a row to wrap up Sri Lanka’s innings.

