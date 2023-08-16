Babar Azam marriage rumors denied by family member

Babar Azam is not getting married soon, contrary to rumors.

Babar’s fans will have to wait at least a year to see him get married.

The marriage rumors were debunked by Babar’s family and management company.

Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, continues to command attention for his amazing cricketing feats. But on Monday, reports about the right-handed batsman’s wedding caused him to become popular on social media.

According to rumors, the 28-year-old will get married soon after the ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in this year’s October and November. A social media fan page tweeted about the development.

“Babar Azam is set to marry in November after the WorldCup,” the post said.

Babar Azam is set to marry in November after the WorldCup. — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) August 14, 2023

Advertisement

A member of Babar’s family, though, debunked every claim while speaking with the media. He affirmed that since Babar’s present priority is cricket, there is no rush for their marriage.

Babar’s major priority, he continued, is to improve the Pakistani team’s success graph through his performance. Additionally, the fans will have to wait at least a year to see their idol dressed as the groom.

The marriage rumors were also debunked by Babar’s management company, Saya Corporation, in a post on the social media website X, which the Pakistan captain also reshared.

The earth-shattering news of Kaptaan Babar Azam’s wedding in November is completely fake. In fact, this is a ‘news’ for even him and his family. Kindly avoid sharing the unverified news. Thank you 🙏 Advertisement — Saya Corporation (@SayaCorps) August 15, 2023

The One-Day International World Cup is due to begin on October 5th in India, and Babar will skipper the squad.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Babar Azam to tie the knot with cousin in November Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is set to get married. The...