Former Zimbabwe captain Flower appointed RCB coach.

Alex Hales calls time on international career
Alex Hales calls time on international career. Hales also mentioned that he...
Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwean cricketer, has been named the new head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He takes over from Sanjay Bangar as coach, and Mike Hesson, the team’s director of cricket operations, has also left his role.
Flower is a highly sought-after coach, renowned for guiding England to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2010 and achieving success in various franchise-based tournaments in England, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates. In the IPL, he previously coached the Lucknow Super Giants.
At Bangalore, Flower will be reunited with Faf du Plessis, as they had previously worked together at St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.
“I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing,” Flower said in a statement issued by the RCB, who have yet to win the IPL title despite the presence of marquee players such as Virat Kohli.
“RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season.”
“I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf.
“We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better,” he said.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.