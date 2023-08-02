Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn to continue duties until World Cup 2023

The PCB has decided to keep Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn until the 2023 World Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that it would be foolish to replace both coaches at once.

The team administration will not have any issues with any player on the present roster.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted to keep the foreign coaches on until the ICC World Cup 2023 despite widespread rumors of their dismissal, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Misbah-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan who was recently appointed as the head of the cricket committee, reportedly stated that even if Najam Sethi made poor decisions, it would be foolish to replace both coaches at once.

“I’m against foreign coaches but sacking coaches at once would be unwise,” he said.

The cricket board had nominated Arthur as “director” in April and given him the responsibility of planning, developing, and supervising the team’s strategy.

Bradburn was then hired by Arthur to serve as his two-year head coach.

There have been rumors that the foreign coaching team that the board hired may be fired because Misbah is not in their favor ever since Zaka Ashraf took over as PCB chief after Sethi’s resignation.

Now, according to the sources, Misbah has apparently altered his mind and suggested that they should be given time.

“Their performance will be judged after the World Cup.”

The sources added that Naveed Akram Cheema, the former chief secretary of Punjab, is not a candidate to handle the World Cup.

When he served as team manager, Akram, who is renowned for his stern behavior, disciplined a lot of important players.

However, it was stated during the cricket committee meeting that neither the manager nor the team administration will have any issues with any player on the present roster.

“Good performance of the Pakistan team has also stopped the new management from taking extreme decisions.”

