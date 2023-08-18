Naseem Shah Responds to Aaqib Javed’s Zaman Khan Claim

Naseem Shah responds to Aaqib Javed’s assessment of Zaman Khan’s white-ball talents.

Aaqib Javed had ranked Zaman Khan higher than Naseem in terms of death ball bowling skills.

Naseem states he doesn’t compare himself to others and focuses on team success and wicket collection.

Naseem Shah, a Pakistan fast bowler, has responded to a statement made by former cricketer Aaqib Javed, who rated Zaman Khan ahead of Naseem in terms of white-ball cricket talents.

“In white-ball cricket, the skills that Zaman Khan has, we have recently been in Canada, I think he is one of the best death ball bowlers in the world right now. I rate him higher than Naseem in white-ball cricket,” Aaqib had said.

When asked to respond on Aaqib’s remarks, Naseem stated that he had never compared himself to others.

Naseem said while talking to a local YouTube channel, “Have I ever said that I am a good bowler or am I better than someone?”

Naseem went on to say that his main ambition had always been to help his team win and collect wickets.

Rather than comparing himself to his contemporaries, he had committed to ongoing progress and evolution as a bowler.

"Look, everyone is better than me, I have never put an emphasis that I have to become better in comparison to others, I have always tried to win matches for my side and get wickets for my side. I have always tried to become a better bowler instead of comparing myself to others," he concluded.