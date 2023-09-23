Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Retirement Rumors

Ronaldo denies retirement, vows to play on.

Dominating Saudi Pro League at 38.

Cristiano Ronaldo, following Al-Nassr’s crucial 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night, has addressed the retirement rumors and asserted that he has no intentions of hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there has been speculation about the 38-year-old’s retirement, particularly because he was sidelined by Portugal’s manager, Fernando Santos. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has firmly denied these rumors.

“People have been saying Ronaldo is finished, but that’s not true. I’ll keep playing until my body tells me, ‘Cristiano, it’s time to stop,'” Ronaldo stated, as reported by the well-known journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

“I still have plenty left in me. I continue to have a passion for football, scoring goals, and winning. They may say I’m finished, but I’m continually demonstrating otherwise.”

Despite discussions about his age and occasional dips in form, Ronaldo has consistently defied expectations, remaining a force to be reckoned with at the age of 38. Currently, he leads the goal and assist charts in the Saudi Pro League with nine goals and four assists, earning him the nickname “Dark Invader,” bestowed upon him by former footballer Ray Hudson.

There appears to be nothing that can deter Ronaldo, as he recently scored a pair of goals against a star-studded Al-Ahli team, contributing significantly to his side’s success.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, on a lucrative contract, paved the way for numerous other footballers. We witnessed some of the biggest names in football, such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, Mahrez, Sadio Mane, and others, also making their way to the Gulf region. His transfer has also played a role in boosting football’s popularity in the Middle East.

