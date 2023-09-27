Pakistan and India to face off in SAFF U19 Championship final

India U19 won 3-2 on penalties vs. Nepal U19 (1-1 in regular time).

Pakistan U19 triumphed 6-5 on penalties vs. Bhutan U19 (0-0 in regular time).

India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 final on September 30.

In an electrifying semi-final showdown at the SAFF Championship, India’s U19 soccer squad secured their place in the finals by triumphing over Nepal’s U19 team in a penalty shootout.

India U19 is set to face off against Pakistan U19 in the championship final scheduled for September 30.

The highly anticipated match concluded with a 1-1 tie in regular time, resulting in a thrilling penalty shootout where India emerged victorious.

The semi-final clash between India U19 and Nepal U19 met all expectations, with both teams showcasing remarkable skills and determination. The final score after regulation time remained level at 1-1, highlighting the closely matched competition.

The real drama unfolded during the penalty shootout, where India’s U19 team displayed poise and accuracy, ultimately prevailing with a 3-2 scoreline against the host nation, Nepal.

In an earlier match, Pakistan secured their place in the final by defeating Bhutan. The match ended in a goalless draw in regular time, and the outcome was determined by a penalty shootout.

Pakistan emerged triumphant with a 6-5 score in the penalty shootout, thanks in part to a brilliant save by goalkeeper Sahil Gul.

Now, all eyes are on the highly anticipated showdown between India U19 and arch-rivals Pakistan U19 in the SAFF Championship final. Football enthusiasts and fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an enthralling clash between two longstanding rivals competing for championship glory.

Previously, in a thrilling encounter against the Maldives that ended in a 1-1 draw in Nepal, Pakistan secured their spot in the event’s semi-final.

The Pakistani team got off to a strong start but encountered difficulties in front of the goal. They failed to convert their chances during the first half of the game. Taking advantage of their opponent’s mistakes, Maldives took the lead in the 39th minute with a brilliant outside-of-the-boot finish.

In their first match, Pakistan ended a 12-year victory drought in international fixtures by defeating Nepal 1-0.

India, on the other hand, are the defending champions, having secured their second title in 2022 by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

