Pakistan could consider Saud Shakeel to counter India’s spin threat

Pakistan is likely to stick with their winning lineup against India.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to lead the batting.

There is a chance that Pakistan might consider bringing in Saud Shakeel.

Advertisement

Arch-rivals, Pakistan and India, are getting ready for a high-octane Asia Cup match, which is scheduled to take place in Kandy on Saturday.

In their Asia Cup opener against Nepal, Pakistan secured an impressive 238-run victory. It is unlikely that they will make any changes to their winning lineup unless there are last-minute adjustments needed due to weather or ground conditions, or the possibility of a rain-shortened game.

Despite Fakhar Zaman’s recent struggles with form, Pakistan is expected to stick with their regular opening batsmen. Babar Azam, who scored an impressive 151 against Nepal, is determined to maintain his excellent form, while Mohammad Rizwan will continue to occupy the number four spot in the batting order.

There is a chance that Pakistan might consider bringing in Saud Shakeel to replace Agha Salman, given Salman’s performance with the bat in the previous match. Including a left-handed batsman like Shakeel in the middle order could help counter the threat posed by India’s left-arm spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. However, Babar Azam is known for his loyalty to his players despite occasional setbacks, so Agha Salman is likely to retain his place.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored his maiden ODI century against Nepal, aims to continue making significant contributions to Pakistan’s strong finishes in ODIs.

Shadab Khan, who had an outstanding performance with the ball in the match against Nepal, is eager to build on that success. Considering the expected overcast weather and the possibility of rain, Pakistan may contemplate adding an extra fast bowler, with Faheem Ashraf potentially replacing Mohammad Nawaz.

Advertisement

The final three spots in the lineup will be occupied by the dynamic fast-bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, known for their impressive pace and ability to unsettle batsmen. Despite an injury scare in the Nepal game, Shaheen is fit and ready to take the field against India on Saturday.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Kohli hails Pakistan’s bowlers, says India must be at their best to face them Virat Kohli has urged the Indian team to play their "absolute best"....