Pakistan suffers third straight defeat in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan lost to Bahrain 3-1 in the Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers.

This is Pakistan’s third straight defeat in the tournament.

Pakistan is bottom of Group D in the points table.

Pakistan’s struggles in the ongoing Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers persisted as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bahrain at the Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain on Saturday.

Right from the start of the match, the Pakistani team encountered difficulties, with Bahrain’s Syed Jawwad Haider opening the scoring for the home side in the 25th minute. The first half concluded with Bahrain holding the lead.

Just three minutes into the second half, Jawwad found the back of the net once again in the 48th minute, extending his team’s lead to a comfortable two goals. Bahrain’s midfield controlled the game, and their lead expanded further when Hasan Abdul Karim scored in the 51st minute.

Pakistan made efforts to score but were consistently thwarted by Bahrain’s strong defense. In the 71st minute, Pakistan managed to pull one goal back, courtesy of a spectacular long-range strike by midfielder Alamgir Ghazi, who scored a remarkable goal from his own half.

However, Pakistan couldn’t maintain the momentum, and the match concluded with a 3-1 scoreline. Pakistan currently occupies the bottom position in Group D’s points table, failing to secure a victory in any of their matches.

Next, the Men in Green will face Palestine in their final group-stage game on Tuesday, September 19. Earlier in Group D, Japan dominated Pakistan with a 6-0 victory in the first match of the tournament on Wednesday. Pakistan struggled in all aspects of the game and spent most of the match pinned in their own half.

