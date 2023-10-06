ICC World Cup 2023: Former cricketers praise Saud Shakeel for his impressive batting

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Pakistan’s top order did not bat well.

Saud Shakeel was lauded by the former cricketers.

In their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands on Friday in Hyderabad, India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Fans were taken back to simpler times when the Green Shirts’ top order, which included Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam, struggled miserably.

Less than 50 runs had been scored when Pakistan lost their openers Zaman (12) and Imam (15), along with Azam (5), in the first 10 overs.

The Men in Green were destined to suffer after dropping three crucial wickets, but Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put together an incredible 120-run partnership to earn their team a much-needed victory.

Saud had a magnificent World Cup debut, scoring a vital 68 runs off 52 balls with 10 boundaries and a 130.77 strike rate.

For his game-saving strike, Saud received appreciation from the cricket community, particularly from former and current players.

Here are the reactions from cricket fans and celebrities on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yesterday Rachin took the advantage of practise match form, today Saud Shakeel doing the same. Good left hand option for Pakistan in the middle order. #PAKvNED — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 6, 2023

Lucky draw @saudshak on the crease. Playing well 😍😍👍🏼. Make it big boyyyy #PAKvNED #CWC23 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 6, 2023

Best Selection – Saud Shakeel!

Best Selection – Saud Shakeel!

Very important 50 runs at in quick time. Should be a permanent member of this middle order at 4 or 5! Early days for him but exhibits great attributes – composure, temperament and range of shots plus smart reader of the game.#PAKvNED #CWC23… — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) October 6, 2023

Well played 👏🏼👏🏼🇵🇰 @saudshak should be a permanent member for Pakistan team in all formats in regular playing X1 https://t.co/2I11blZ0jp — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 6, 2023

Spectacular work from @saudshak 💥 A brilliant knock in extreme pressure.

Spectacular work from @saudshak 💥 A brilliant knock in extreme pressure.

His innings is a story of maturity, class, intent and awareness. Make it Big.#CWC23 | #PAKvNED pic.twitter.com/Cg7vh3FRCu — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) October 6, 2023

Saud Shakeel is another example that you should always select players from domestic and not on basis of psl, man showing grit determination and consistency on bigger stage. — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) October 6, 2023

