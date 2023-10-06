Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Former cricketers praise Saud Shakeel for his impressive batting

Saud Shakeel

  • The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first.
  • Pakistan’s top order did not bat well.
  • Saud Shakeel was lauded by the former cricketers.
In their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands on Friday in Hyderabad, India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Fans were taken back to simpler times when the Green Shirts’ top order, which included Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam, struggled miserably.

Less than 50 runs had been scored when Pakistan lost their openers Zaman (12) and Imam (15), along with Azam (5), in the first 10 overs.

The Men in Green were destined to suffer after dropping three crucial wickets, but Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put together an incredible 120-run partnership to earn their team a much-needed victory.

Saud had a magnificent World Cup debut, scoring a vital 68 runs off 52 balls with 10 boundaries and a 130.77 strike rate.

For his game-saving strike, Saud received appreciation from the cricket community, particularly from former and current players.

Here are the reactions from cricket fans and celebrities on X, formerly known as Twitter.

