Jude Bellingham is leading La Liga goalscoring with 6 goals in 7 games.

He was coveted by a number of elite clubs before signing for Real Madrid.

Bellingham was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2022-23.

Since making his Real Madrid debut, Jude Bellingham has been living up to the €103 million price tag, and it’s almost impossible to talk about the best young players in the world without mentioning him.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to argue that Bellingham, 20, is one of the main reasons the Los Blancos are at the top of the points table given that the majority of his goals have been winners. Bellingham is presently the leading scorer in La Liga with six goals in seven games.

Bellingham has revolutionized Spanish football and continues to distinguish himself from the other players each time the Whites play.

Bellingham increased his league goal tally to six with a goal and an assist in Los Blancos’ 3-0 victory over Girona on Saturday night, tying the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark with the illustrious Madrid club.

No other Madrid player, besides Bellingham and Ronaldo, managed to score six goals in the first seven league games.

Luminaries like Rudd van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo Nazario, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema were unable to score six goals in their first seven league outings.

Bellingham scored six goals in the league in seven games, but that isn’t a Real Madrid record; Benzema scored eight goals in 2021–22.

While Ronaldo scored a staggering 15 goals in the 2014–15 season after scoring eight in 2011–12.

In Madrid’s victory, Bellingham also created a moment of magic in the 17th minute when he imitated his teammate Luka Modric, who is a master of the trivela, and assisted Madrid’s loan striker Joselu with an exquisite outside-the-foot pass (also known as a trivela).

In the transfer window, Bellingham was coveted by a number of elite clubs, with Man City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool vying for his signature. However, the English footballer decided to sign with Real Madrid, his dream team.

In addition, Bellingham was recognized for his outstanding season with the Black and Yellows, during which he scored 14 goals and contributed seven assists, by being awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season 2022–23.

