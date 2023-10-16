Malik shares hilarious anecdote about Azam Khan’s massive meal

Shoaib Malik shared a funny story about Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan.

Malik invited Azam for Sehri and asked what he wanted to eat.

Azam dipped leftover parathas in tea and finished them.

Veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik shared a comical anecdote about wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, who was known for his strong hitting.

During the ICC World Cup 2023, the 41-year-old discussed Azam’s meal amount and how much he ate when Malik called him over for Sehri during Ramadan while speaking on a local sports channel.

“During Ramadan, I was in Dubai at home and Azam called me saying I am in your city. I asked him to come home and invited him to Sehri. So usually, we sleep post-Sehri. I asked him what he would eat and he said, I will eat what you usually have,” Malik said,

“So, I told him, I eat Paratha made in Olive Oil and an omelette and he asked me to make it for him as well. I asked to make an omelette of six eggs with four to five thin parathas. He ate them within three minutes which is why I asked to make another omelette of six eggs,” he added.

“Interestingly, the omelette finished but parathas were left, he dipped two of them in tea and ate,” Malik said in closing.

It should be mentioned that Azam has only scored seven runs in five T20Is for Pakistan. Because of his effortless boundary-clearing skill, he is one of the most sought-after commodities in franchise cricket.

Azam recently participated in the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ CPL 2023 victory. Impressively, he was drafted for about $120,000.

