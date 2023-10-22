Multan Sultans bag Saqulain Mushtaq as spin-bowling coach

Multan Sultans named Saqlain Mushtaq as a spin-bowling coach.

Mushtaq was the head coach of Pakistan.

Sultans also named Catherine as fast bowling coach.

The Multan Sultans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have named former Pakistani cricketer and all-time great spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as their mentor and spin-bowling coach. The team made the announcement on Saturday.

Mushtaq, who was the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team in the past, would take on a mentor role and work with the PSL winners’ spinners.

“The King of ‘Doosra’, Saqlain Mushtaq joins Multan Sultans. The legendary spinner and former Pakistan Head Coach @Saqlain_Mushtaq is all set to join the Multan Sultans family as Spin Bowling Coach and Team Mentor!,” Multan Sultans wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The creator of the doosra, Mushtaq, played for Pakistan in 218 international matches in the Test and ODI formats. He amassed 496 wickets during his career and is remembered in cricket history.

Alex Hartley, a former England international and World Cup winner was also named assistant spin bowling coach by Multan Sultans. And Hartley is now slated to manage the spin department of the 2021 PSL winners alongside Saqlain.

It is noteworthy to mention that recently Catherine Dalton was named Multan Sultans’ fast-bowling coach.

