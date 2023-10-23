PAK vs AFG: Abdullah Shafique hit a massive six off Naeen-ul-Haq in powerplay

Shafique and Haq posted a 50-run partnership.

Shafique hit a 79-meer six.

Naveen gave away 21 runs in 3 overs.

Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have reached a partnership of 50 runs for the first wicket.

Shafique and Imam contributed a total of 56 runs to the first wicket partnership before Imam was dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai.

Pakistan is currently 63/1 in 11 overs.

After winning the toss against Afghanistan, Pakistan started off slow with only 13 runs in the first four overs.

However, after that in the first over, Shafique hit a spectacular six off Naveen-ul-Haq on the leg side while playing a bouncer. It was a 79-meter six that fell into the spectators’ stand. The right-hand opener has hit two sixes so far.

Naveen has so far conceded 21 runs in 3 overs while Mujeeb Ur Rehman gave away 29 runs in 4 overs.

It is to be noted that Pakistan is currently in a tough spot as the team has lost two matches out of four played.

The match against Sri Lanka was a historic win for the Men in Green as they chased down the highest target of 345 in the World Cup history.

Pakistan is currently at the fifth spot in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

