Xavi Hernandez Shares El Clasico Injury Update

Ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico clash against Real Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys, FC Barcelona’s manager, Xavi Hernandez, addressed the media in a press conference, leaving fans and pundits in suspense as he discussed the availability of key players for the critical league encounter.

Barcelona has been grappling with a series of injuries in recent weeks, with many key players sidelined, while some still remain doubtful for the pivotal fixture. However, the latest twist in the tale is that several key players, including Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Kounde, were present in the final training session. Still, it appears that only the Polish striker, Lewandowski, is expected to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Pedri, who was previously reported to be ruled out for the El Clasico, has now emerged as a potential contender for the match. Xavi stated, “Everyone wants to force themselves to play. But the coaching staff doesn’t want to force anyone. They are committed to the team. We’ll see tomorrow. I won’t give any hints about the lineup, but he’s fine.”

The uncertainty surrounding the participation of these previously injured players has left fans and analysts eager to see how Xavi Hernandez shapes his starting lineup for the clash against Real Madrid.

Xavi expressed his surprise at the players’ speedy return to training, saying, “They surprised me too. Everyone wants to be there; we’ll see tomorrow. The feeling is very good. The squad list will be tomorrow. We’ll see how they felt. That everyone is available is fantastic. We don’t know if he notices the accumulated games… we don’t know if it is the decisive factor. The injuries are down to a variety of factors. With Pedri, we set deadlines for ourselves. There is no problem with Pedri, or with the rest.”

In a turn of events, Xavi confirmed that all the players were available for selection, praising their determination to participate in the clash against Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. He highlighted the remarkable recovery of players who were initially expected to be out for five weeks but managed to make a comeback in just three, lauding their unwavering commitment to the team.

On the other hand, Real Madrid seems to have fewer injury concerns, with all of their players available except for Dani Ceballos. However, they will be without Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, who have been ruled out until April due to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries sustained in August.

As the tension builds for the El Clasico showdown on October 28, football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the official lineup from Xavi Hernandez and anticipating a thrilling encounter between two of Spain’s football giants.

