Edition: English
AUS vs PAK: Rizwan dismissed in controversial manner during Melbourne Test

Mohammad Rizwan

  • Controversial catch dismissed Mohammad Rizwan.
  • The on-field umpire ruled not out, but Australians were convinced.
  • The third umpire found inconclusive evidence.
In a contentious move, Pakistani wicketkeeper-battler Mohammad Rizwan was substituted out of the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

In the 61st over of Pakistan’s second innings, Cummins protested for a caught behind, but the umpire ruled it not out. The Australian captain, however, made the choice to reconsider it because he believed Rizwan may have given it a glove.

The on-field umpire was asked to modify his ruling after the third umpire considered the appeal from several perspectives and concluded that the ball had crossed the wrist band due to a spike.

But at the last second, Rizwan turned his gaze away from the ball, so the hotspot was blank. Rizwan returned to the cottage in complete bewilderment, certain he had received nothing.

At the time of the incident, Pakistan was 98 runs from victory, and Rizwan had scored 35 runs at that time.

After crushing the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, the hosts are hoping to win the three-match Test series.

Pakistan has played badly in Australia, having lost their last fifteen Test matches until winning one in 1995.

