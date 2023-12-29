Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Australian Open 2024: Prize money raised to record high of $59.04 million

Australian Open 2024: Prize money raised to record high of $59.04 million

Articles
Advertisement
Australian Open 2024: Prize money raised to record high of $59.04 million

Novak Djokovic

Advertisement
  • Overall prize money for the Australian Open 2024 was increased by 13%.
  • There has been a significant increase in the qualifying and early rounds.
  • The tournament kicks off on January 14, 2024.
Advertisement

For the 2024 edition, the prize money for the Australian Open has been raised by 13% to A$86.5 million ($59.04 million).

The participants who participated in the previous rounds and qualifications will stand to gain the most from the boost.

Over the past ten years, the Grand Slam prize money has more than doubled, although the distribution of the money is more equitable than in prior years.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” tournament director Craig Tiley said in a news release.

“We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam.”

The combined prize money for the two singles champions is A$3.15 million, which is significantly less than what Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin won when they won the crowns at the most recent pre-COVID tournament in 2020.

Advertisement

However, those who lose in the first round will get a check for A$120,000, which is A$30,000 more than they would have in 2020.

A$31,250 will be awarded to players who participate in the first qualifying round in January; this is 20% more than they would have won at the competition this year.

This year’s richest Grand Slam was the U.S. Open, which offered $65 million in prize money. While the French Open offered 49.6 million euros ($54.89 million) and Wimbledon offered a total of 44.7 million pounds ($56.92 million).

Next year, the Australian Open main draw kicks off on January 14 and ends on January 28 with the men’s singles championship match.

Also Read

Nadal Ready to Roar Back, But Coach Tempers Australian Open Expectations
Nadal Ready to Roar Back, But Coach Tempers Australian Open Expectations

Rafael Nadal is set for a comeback at Brisbane International. Nadal still...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story