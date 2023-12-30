Bronze Glory for Pakistan in Scottish Junior Open

Pakistan excels at Scottish Junior Open: 3 gold, 1 bronze in squash.

Pakistan’s rising squash stars shone brightly at the Scottish Junior Open, securing a total of four medals, including three gold and one bronze. Mehwish Ali and Sakhiullah Tareen led the charge, claiming gold in the U15 and U17 categories, respectively, while Mahnoor Ali and Sehrish Ali added to the triumph with their outstanding performances.

Mehwish Ali, a formidable force in the U15 category, showcased her prowess by defeating Canada’s Olivia Bolger with a convincing scoreline of 11-8, 11-5, 11-8. Meanwhile, in the U17 event, Sakhiullah Tareen displayed remarkable skill and determination, securing the gold by overcoming USA’s Anay Sawant with a score of 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.

Adding to the glory, Mahnoor Ali dominated the Girls U11 category, delivering a stellar final performance against India’s Sanaita Singh with a commanding score of 11-2, 11-1, 11-3. The young and talented Sehrish Ali showcased her resilience in the Girls U13 event, clinching the bronze medal after a hard-fought battle against Japan’s Emily Senior. Sehrish emerged victorious with a scoreline of 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 4-11, 16-14, showcasing her determination and skill on the court.

Despite the challenges posed by the lack of squash infrastructure and institutional support in Pakistan, these athletes have continued to excel on the international stage. The consistent excellence of Pakistani players not only brings pride to the nation but also underscores their resilience and dedication to the sport. The bronze medal secured by Sehrish Ali in the Girls U13 category stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Pakistani squash players, overcoming obstacles and achieving success at the Scottish Junior Open.

