Junaid Khan Named Pakistan U19 Bowling Coach by PCB

Junaid Khan is new U19 bowling coach for ICC World Cup.

Replaces Rehan Riaz due to family emergency.

Brings playing experience and coaching success to guide young squad.

In a recent development, former left-arm pacer Junaid Khan has been appointed as the bowling coach for the Pakistan U19 cricket team, filling the void left by Rehan Riaz. The announcement comes as Riaz withdrew from the ICC U19 World Cup due to a family emergency, necessitating a replacement for the crucial role.

Junaid Khan, a seasoned cricketer who previously served as the head coach for Islamabad Region, brings a wealth of experience to the position. Under his guidance, the Islamabad team clinched success in both the Hanif Mohammad Trophy and the Hanif Mohammad Cup during the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old cricketer boasts an impressive international career, having featured in 107 matches for Pakistan and claiming a total of 189 wickets. His on-field prowess and understanding of the game are expected to be valuable assets in nurturing young talent at the U19 level.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also confirmed the squad for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 11, 2024, in South Africa. Saad Baig has been entrusted with the leadership, leading a 15-player squad that includes notable talents such as Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan, both of whom represented Pakistan in the previous edition of the U19 World Cup in West Indies in 2022.

The team’s training camp is currently underway and will continue until January 6, ensuring that the players are well-prepared for the prestigious tournament.

The support staff for the Pakistan U19 squad includes Shoaib Mohammad as Team Manager, Mohammad Yousaf as Head Coach, Mansoor Amjad as Fielding Coach, Muhammad Masroor as Assistant Batting Coach, Umer Rashid Dar as Assistant Coach, Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul as Team Physio, Usman Hashmi as Team Analyst, and Imran Ullah as Strength & Conditioning Coach.

With the appointment of Junaid Khan as the bowling coach, the Pakistan U19 team aims to make a mark in the ICC U19 World Cup, underlining the country’s commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent and fostering a culture of success at the grassroots level.

