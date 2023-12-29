Love at the MCG: Couple caught cuddling on big screen during Australia-Pakistan Test

A couple was caught cuddling on the big screen.

The crowd laughs as the moment goes viral.

The embarrassed duo waves to the audience after being featured.

On Thursday, December 28, during Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), an unexpected turn of events led to a charming incident that caught the audience’s attention.

A pair is shown cuddling on the MCG’s big screen in a video that has been making the rounds on social media platform “X.” The crowd in Melbourne bursts into laughter when the girl cuddles up in the boy’s arms and their picture comes on the screen.

The duo is shown in the video appearing to be taken off guard as they cover their faces in embarrassment. After a short while, the child decided to move from his place and waved to the throng. The unexpected and endearing display ignited the atmosphere at the MCG.

A boy and a girl were observed holding hands during the cricket match! These two lovers gave the game a humorous twist by proposing in a stadium rather than in the typical manner. This was not your typical cricket scene; rather, it was a unique instance of unanticipated romance that left everyone in awe.

Watch the video below;

