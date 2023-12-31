Rafa revved up: Nadal hints at future beyond 2024 as comeback begins

Rafael Nadal said he has no plans to retire.

He is set to make a comeback after a long time.

He reiterates his impressive 22 Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal has hinted at playing beyond 2024 as his much-anticipated comeback draws closer after previously stating that 2024 might be his final year as a professional.

At the Australian Open in 2023, Rafael Nadal suffered a hip injury that required surgery. The Spaniard will play his first match of the year today (Sunday) in doubles with fellow countryman Marc Lopez against Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson of Australia after missing the previous twelve months due to injury.

The 37-year-old stressed in a statement prior to the Brisbane game that he never stated 2024 would be his final season and that he was still unclear of what lay ahead.

“The problem about saying that’s going to be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on 100% in the future,” Nadal said. “That’s why I say ‘probably’. It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that it’s going to be my last time playing here in Australia.

“But if I am here next year, don’t tell me, ‘You said it was going to be your last season’, because I didn’t say it.

“You never know what’s going on, you know? I can’t predict how I’m going to be in the next six months. I can’t predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years.

“It’s not an easy decision, but I know inside myself that it is a high percentage that it’s going to be my last one.”

Despite experiencing numerous obstacles in 2023 and even considering giving up tennis during his recuperation period, Rafael Nadal insisted that his passion for the game would never die.

“Of course, I was asking myself that (about retirement), but at some point I decided to keep going. I had the determination to keep going.”

It should be mentioned that Rafael Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam events; his major championship total includes 14 Wimbledons, 4 US Opens, 2 Australian Opens, and 4 Roland Garros.

