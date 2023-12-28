Stokes Responds to Harmison’s Remarks Before India Test Tour

Stokes counters Harmison’s critique of England’s India tour prep.

Confirms Abu Dhabi training camp before India for added preparation.

England eyes historic series win in the five-match series starting January 25.

Ben Stokes has hit back at former England pacer Steve Harmison, who criticized England’s preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series in India. Harmison suggested that if the team arrived just three days before the series commenced, they deserved to lose 5-0.

Stokes, the captain of the England cricket team, responded to Harmison’s remarks by confirming that the squad would undergo a training camp in Abu Dhabi before heading to India. The red-ball tour is expected to pose challenges, and Stokes emphasized the importance of thorough preparation under tough conditions.

“Good job we’re going to Abu Dhabi for a training camp before we go to India for even more training before that first Test then, isn’t it?” Stokes posted on social media, addressing the concerns raised by Harmison.

Harmison expressed his disagreement with England’s approach, stating, “If England go in three days before, they deserve to get beat 5-0, they really do.” He compared the situation to an Ashes series, highlighting that such minimal preparation wouldn’t be considered for a series against Australia.

Despite the criticism, Stokes defended the new approach and expressed confidence in the team’s preparation strategy, particularly in light of their recent struggles in India during the ICC World Cup 2023.

England’s previous Test series in India was challenging, and they will be aiming to secure a historic series win, having accomplished this feat only once before in their history. The five-match series is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2024, with matches taking place in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Stokes, who last led England in a red-ball game against Australia at the Oval, will be looking to build on their recent success and ensure a competitive performance against India in the upcoming series. The cricketing world will be closely watching to see whether England’s unconventional preparation pays off in the challenging subcontinental conditions.

