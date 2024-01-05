Aamer Jamal bags 6-fer as Pakistan trashes Australia for 299

akistan’s Aamer Jamal celebrates his six wickets in the first innings during day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 5, 2024 – AFP

Pakistan leads by 14 runs after day 3 of the Sydney Test.

Aamer Jamal shines with 6 wickets.

Marsh remains on 50* for Australia.

Advertisement

In the third Test currently taking place in Sydney, Pakistan took a 14-run lead after dismissing Australia for 299 in the opening innings.

Pacer Aamer Jamal took six wickets with excellent bowling.

After the tea break, Pakistan claimed the final four wickets at a cost of just 10 runs.

Mitchell Marsh amassed 54 runs before giving Shan Masood an easy catch at mid-off, which allowed Jamal to take the vital wicket.

Earlier, with the host team still trailing by 24 runs in the first inning, Pakistan reduced Australia to 289-6 at tea on day three.

With a single over, spinner Sajid Khan dismissed 38-year-old Alex Carey, giving Pakistan a much-needed boost.

Advertisement

With 50 runs in 109 balls and no losses, Mitchell Marsh is the crucial player for the Australians.

The other wicket to go in the second session was 10-year-old Travis Head, who was trapped in front of the stumps by Aamer Jamal.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, on the third day of the third Test in Sydney, Pakistan overtook Australia after claiming the valuable wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

At lunch, Australia was 199-4 behind Pakistan by 114 runs, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head both on six.

Before a breathtaking double-wicket breakthrough in the late morning, Smith and Labuschagne appeared to be in fantastic form.

Smith was caught in a well-planned Pakistani trap when three fielders were positioned at the short extra cover bowled by medium bowler Mir Hamza.

The following delivery, Smith dutifully made his way down the wicket to attempt an aerial drive, but Babar Azam caught him above his head.

Thirty minutes before lunch, Australia’s top batsman, who had hit 38 off 86 balls, seemed stunned as he scowled at an area on the pitch before trudging despondently off the field.

Advertisement

Labuschagne followed him after six balls, and offspinner Agha Salman bowled him for sixty.

Playing forward, Labuschagne was hit by a ball that turned quickly out of the rough and speared through the space between the bat and the pad to topple his middle stump.

After Australia appeared ready to chip away at the visitors’ first-innings total of 313 runs, Pakistan celebrated two swift wickets for 0 runs.

In the morning session, the pace of play was quite slow, with 33 overs yielding 83 runs at a run rate of 2.49.

It was a just reward for the hard-working Pakistanis, who had already lost the three-match series but had persevered with disciplined bowling and resolute fielding.

Australia won the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas by a close margin of 79 runs, sealing the series.

Advertisement

Also Read Aamer Jamal joins elusive list after he played Impressive kock in the Sydney Test Aamer Jamal joined an elite group. He scored a crucial 82 for...