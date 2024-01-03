Aamer Jamal joins elusive list after he played Impressive kock in the Sydney Test

Pakistan’s Aamer Jamal reacts after his dismissal during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 3, 2024 – AFP

Aamer Jamal joined an elite group.

He scored a crucial 82 for Pakistan.

David Warner received a warm send-off.

Advertisement

Following his spectacular fifty on Wednesday in the opening innings of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Aamer Jamal became a member of an elusive list.

Jamal is among the trio of Pakistani cricket players who have amassed 100+ runs and claimed 10+ wickets during an Australian Test series.

The other names on the short list are Wasim Akram and Imran Khan, two of cricket’s greatest players.

Australia dismissed Pakistan for 313 on the first day of the third Test in Sydney.

Australia successfully negotiated a head-to-head to stumps at 6-0 in response. In his last Test match, Warner started his innings with a four off Sajid Khan’s opening delivery.

Warner received a guard of respect from the Pakistani team, and the whole stadium cheered him on as he made his way to the middle.

Advertisement

Pakistan managed to score a competitive total on the board thanks to a key fifty from Aamer Jamal later in the order.

Although down to 227-9 at one point, Jamal and last-man Mir Hamza contributed 86 runs for the final wicket to take Pakistan above 300.

With nine fours and four sixes in 97 balls, Jamal scored 82 runs.

Jamal received good help from Hamza at the other end, and he finished unbeaten on seven runs in forty-three balls.

In an effort to help Pakistan bounce back from a difficult start, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman earlier launched an offensive in Australia.

Rizwan and Salman forged a thrilling 94-run partnership after Rizwan fell to 96 for five shortly after lunch. Rizwan was removed for 88 just before tea.

Advertisement

After being excluded from the opening Test, Rizwan struck two sixes and ten fours off 103 balls before falling victim to a legside trap created by Pat Cummins.

Rizwan achieved the highest individual score by a Pakistani hitter of the series when he top-edged a pull shot for Josh Hazlewood to grab the catch at fine leg.

Agha Salman was dismissed by Mitchell Star during the tea break, having amassed 53 runs from 67 balls.

With statistics of 5-61, Cummins was the most effective bowler and became the first Australian since Nathan Lyon in 2017 to record three consecutive five-wicket hauls in Test matches.

After winning the toss, Pakistan had a terrible start, losing four wickets in the first session and captain Shan Masood for 35 shortly after lunch.

Australia won the three-match series after winning the second Test in Melbourne by a margin of 79 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read AUS vs PAK: Rizwan, Jamal shine as Pakistan all out for 313 on day one of Sydney Test Australia dismissed Pakistan for 313 on the first day. Aamer Jamal scored...