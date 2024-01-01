Australian great David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket

David Warner has announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

He previously announced his retirement from test cricket.

He is the sixth-highest run scorer for Australia.

Before his final test match, Australian cricket legend David Warner announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket.

The 37-year-old had declared his retirement from the game of test cricket prior to the current series with Pakistan.

On Monday, Warner declared that he was “very, very comfortable” with his choice to also retire from ODI cricket.

He was crucial to Australia’s victory against India in the Cricket World Cup last year.

After a “absolutely amazing” World Cup victory, Warner, who scored the most runs in the competition, thought the time was right.

Warner, who has a huge fan base after 14 seasons in the Indian Premier League, added that retiring will open doors for other players and give him more freedom to play franchise cricket abroad.

However, he did not exclude participating in the Champions Trophy in 2025 if necessary.

On Wednesday, Warner will play his 112th and final test in Sydney, his home city.

He is now the sixth-highest run scorer in Australian ODI history with 6,932 runs recorded in 161 ODI matches played.

His career hasn’t been without controversy, though.

In 2018, Warner, who was the vice captain of Australia at the time, received a one-year ban from all international cricket matches due to his role in the ball-tampering incident known as “Sandpapergate.” Additionally, he is prohibited from ever again serving as a team captain in Australian cricket.

According to Cricket Australia, the national governing body for cricket, Warner planned to use sandpaper to artificially change the ball’s state during a match against South Africa. He then gave a junior player instructions to carry out the plan. He said to Australian reporters on Monday that he didn’t regret what he had done.

This has made him a contentious figure in the cricket world, coupled with other instances including a confrontation with England cricketer Joe Root in a bar.

Many cricket fans in Australia have also voiced their dissatisfaction about the ball tampering problem, and he is not popular among them. Mitchell Johnson, a former fast bowler for Australia, most recently questioned why Warner should have a “hero’s send-off” in his final test series.

“It’s been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal,” he wrote in an Australian newspaper.

Warner did, however, make a significant contribution to the game.

In addition to his talent on the field, he is also quite well-liked in India for his timely social media posts in which he performs dance routines from well-known south Indian movies.

During the news conference on Monday, Warner stated that he was feeling “great”.

“I would have never imagined opening the batting for New South Wales or anyone to be honest when I first started but to be here, 112 Tests I think, I still pinch myself.”

